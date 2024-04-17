Severfield's trading update indicates that FY23 results are expected to slightly exceed market expectations and the company ends the year with a record UK and Europe order book. Furthermore, with a positive trading outlook and net debt coming in lower than expected, Severfield has announced a £10m share buyback, highlighting the cash-generative nature of the company and management's confidence in its position. The stock trades on an FY25 P/E of less than 6x and yields 7%, which we believe appears compelling.

