ABO Energy reported strong financial results for FY23, as revenue grew by 29% y-o-y to €300m and net profit increased by 11% to €27.3m. Revenue growth was partially driven by a substantial increase in billed construction services, which totalled €154.6m, up from €96.2m the previous year. Additionally, management has proposed a 11% increase in the dividend to €0.60 per share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...