

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound rebounded from early lows against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 1.2481 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2417.



Against the euro, the pound advanced to more than a 5-week high of 0.8520 from an early 2-day low of 0.8554.



The pound edged up to 192.82 against the yen and 1.1373 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 192.01 and 1.1332, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.27 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro, 194.00 against the yen and 1.15 against the franc.



