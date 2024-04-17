Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
17.04.2024 | 12:36
JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Partners with INPOS to Donate Mobile PV System to Vietnam Electric Power University

BEIJING, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, in collaboration with INPOS, has generously donated a mobile photovoltaic (PV) system to Vietnam Electric Power University (EPU), empowering students to delve into the realm of renewable energy technologies. This initiative aims to furnish students with hands-on experience, bolstering their expertise and skills in the energy sector.

JA Solar Partners with INPOS to Donate Mobile PV System to Vietnam Electric Power University

Crafted by INPOS and equipped with JA Solar's top-tier PV modules, the mobile PV system serves as a practical platform for EPU students, facilitating direct engagement with PV technologies and applications. This invaluable experience enriches their understanding and proficiency in the energy domain.

As a leading renewable energy technology firm, INPOS specializes in the design, development and implementation of renewable energy solutions. Leveraging its extensive experience, INPOS ensures the seamless delivery of the mobile PV system, enriching EPU students' learning experiences with their technical expertise.

As a global leading PV company, JA Solar has always been committed to supporting education and helping cultivate talent for the PV industry. The company has established the JA Solar Education Research Center to promote cooperation between industry and academia, and has achieved multiple results. It has established Xingtai Vocational and Technical College of New Energy, the first higher vocational institution in Hebei Province dedicated to renewable energy. JA Solar also cooperates with several well-known universities to provide students with vocational training and employment prospects, bridging the gap between education and industry demands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389584/JA_Solar_Partners_with_INPOS_to_Donate_Mobile_PV_System_to_Vietnam_Electric_Power_University.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-partners-with-inpos-to-donate-mobile-pv-system-to-vietnam-electric-power-university-302119360.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
