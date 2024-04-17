

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Current account from the euro area is the only major economic report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association publishes new car registrations data for March.



In the meantime, foreign trade data from Switzerland and industrial confidence from Norway are due.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue current account data for February. The current account balance is forecast to post a surplus of EUR 45.2 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 39.4 billion in January.



At 5.00 am ET, construction output figures are due from the euro area.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken