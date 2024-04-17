

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The United States and the European Union will impose a new round of sanctions on Iran in response to its massive missile attack targeting Israel.



'In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Defense Ministry,' US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.



In addition, the Department of Defense and U.S. Central Command are working to further strengthen and expand the successful integration of air and missile defense and early warning systems across the Middle East to further erode the effectiveness of Iran's missile and UAV capabilities.



These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors, Sullivan said.



The top security official said the Biden administration 'will not hesitate to continue to take action, in coordination with allies and partners around the world, and with Congress, to hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilizing actions.'



'Treasury will not hesitate to work with our allies to use our sanctions authority to continue disrupting the Iranian regime's malign and destabilizing activity,' Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said at press conference ahead of the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.



EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the European Union will 'start the necessary work' to impose tough sanctions on Iran.



Israel's war cabinet has met multiple times to discuss their response to the unprecedented attack by Iran in the past weekend. Iran had launched more than 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles from its territory toward Israel in retaliation for a strike on its consulate in Syria earlier this month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken