

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon Corporation (FHN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $184 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $195 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $819 million from $859 million last year.



First Horizon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $184 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $819 Mln vs. $859 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken