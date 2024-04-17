

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 10,000 women have been killed in Gaza since war erupted six months ago and one child is injured or dies every 10 minutes, UN agencies warned on Tuesday, amid spiraling violence in the West Bank and concerns over a regional escalation of the conflict following Iran's missile and drone strike on Israel.



'Six months into the war, 10,000 Palestinian women in Gaza have been killed, among them an estimated 6,000 mothers, leaving 19,000 children orphaned,' said UN Women in a new report.



More than one million Palestinian women and girls in Gaza have almost no access to food or safe water, as diseases spread, according to UN Women's latest Gender Alert on Gaza.



The series of gender alerts produced by UN Women on Gaza provides a detailed analysis of the reality of women and girls' lives in the Gaza Strip, documenting abhorrent living conditions. The publication, titled 'Scarcity and Fear,' focuses on the lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene services, which are vital to women's health, dignity, safety and privacy.



Echoing those concerns, the UN World Health Organization issued a new ceasefire call so that humanitarian relief can be brought into Gaza to help rebuild hospitals including Al Shifa, which has been 'basically destroyed' after a recent Israeli airstrike. 'The management is trying to get the emergency department cleaned (but) the work is just enormous to get just a cleaning done, let alone to get supplies,' said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, following a new UN health agency mission to the devastated medical facility in Gaza City on Monday.



Only a third of Gaza's 36 hospitals remain functional meaning that it is essential to 'preserve what is left' of the enclave's health system, Jasarevic said.



But needs remain massive with more than 76,000 people injured, according to the local authorities, and several UN agencies have repeatedly warned that amputations and C-section births have gone ahead without giving anesthesia.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken