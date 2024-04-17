3-time NFL Pro Bowler retired as Giants' all-time rushing and reception leader

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, is pleased to announce the Company's newest world-class airesathletes awareness campaign partner: Tiki Barber, former NFL running back for 10 seasons with the New York Giants, retired as the Giants' all-time rushing and reception leader, 3 time NFL Pro Bowler, inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, former national media presence on NBC's The Today Show and Football Night in America/Sunday Night Football, and author of 11 books. The airesathletes initiative connects with professional athletes who, like many thousands of happy customers across 93 countries, have turned to Aires for the significant benefits its technology offers, particularly physiological optimization through Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF) modulation and proven protection from the external EMF sources that surround us all today.

Tiki Barber joins the airesathletes campaign, which American Aires launched on March 5, 2024 with the announcement of its first athlete partner, Maycee "The Future" Barber, of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The strategic expansion of the airesathletes awareness campaign is an excellent example of the Company's efforts to widen and deepen relationships with top athletes, celebrities and performers to elevate Aires to the level of household brand and to drive revenue growth.

Tiki Barber commented on how the Aires tech positively benefits the bodies and minds of the people it protects: "Aires Tech's groundbreaking technology mitigates the harmful effects of radiation by harmonizing these frequencies with our biological DNA. Their technology draws in the electromagnetic radiation, processes it, and then creates a wave that helps neutralize the harmful EMF. Live, work, and play with peace of mind from Aires Tech."

Tiki Barber is the latest airesathletes partner telling their audience and the world about the benefits of Aires

American Aires created the airesathletes campaign to support athletes in their need for optimal performance and rapid recovery. By partnering with top athletes, Aires and the airesathletes campaign aims to educate athletes and consumers about how the protective features of the Aires technology promote profound physiological benefits, from enhanced performance and recovery, to overall well-being, making it an effective tool for anyone that values optimal health and functionality.

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "It's great having Tiki Barber in our corner as the latest airesathletes partner. When a legendary athlete and recognized celebrity like Tiki speaks, people listen. It's that simple. That gives Aires trusted inroads to millions of consumers and other professional athletes and celebrities for showcasing how the Aires tech benefits and protects people."

The Celebrity Advertising Agreement includes Tiki participating in a video advertisement that delivers an explanation of the Aires product. The video will air on targeted regional cable networks, and on regional on-demand unskippable plays. Related video assets will be used to produce digital billboard placements and a physical billboard in New York's Times Square. Multiple digital news articles will also be created featuring Tiki's endorsement of the Aires brand.

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to expand our roster of leading airesathletes campaign partners, each with their unique story about the advantages Aires offers where technology, health, and peak human health and performance come together.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC Pink under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

