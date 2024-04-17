

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK House of Commons has passed a landmark legislation that aims to create a smoke-free generation, protecting children turning 15 this year or younger from harms of smoking.



The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which would make it an offense to sell tobacco products to anyone born after 2009 January 1, waS passed by 383 votes to 67 in Britain's lower house. Smoking itself would not be criminalized and anyone who can legally buy tobacco today will never be prevented from doing so in the future by the legislation.



Addressing lawmakers, Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said, 'There is no liberty in addiction.'



Many Conservative MPs, including former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are against the legislation,



The House of Lords has to pass the Bill before it becomes law, bringing the UK closer to creating the first smoke-free generation in the world.



The Bill has received support from the Smokefree Action Coalition, a group of more than 300 health organizations and charities. It has welcomed the Bill's potential to stop the uptake of tobacco smoking among young people.



