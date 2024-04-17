

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



For the full-year, Abbott (ABT) has raised its earnings outlook.



Abbott now projects earnings per share of $3.25 - $3.40 for the full year, up from the previous outlook of $3.20 - $3.40. Excluding special items, earnings per share is now expected in the range of $4.55 - $4.70, up from $4.50 - $4.70, guided earlier.



On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.59 per share for the year.



For the second quarter Abbott sees earnings per share in the range of $0.69 - $0.73. Excluding one-time items, earnings per share is expected between $1.08 and $1.12, The consensus estimate stands at $1.12.



For the first quarter, Abbott revealed earnings that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.73 billion or $0.98 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $9.96 billion from $9.75 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.23 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.96 Bln vs. $9.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $4.70



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken