In the Green



INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is up over 73% at $1.35. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is up over 35% at $5.47. CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is up over 25% at $4.92. Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation (CHRO) is up over 23% at $2.24. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) is up over 11% at $2.16. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is up over 9% at $1.59. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) is up over 8% at $7.45. TuanChe Limited (TC) is up over 7% at $2.09. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is up over 7% at $1.50. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 6% at $2.61. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) is up over 6% at $1.29. ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) is up over 5% at $53.87.



In the Red



iLearningEngines, Inc (AILE) is down over 49% at $8.75. Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) is down over 20% at $34.50. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is down over 18% at $1.52. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI) is down over 17% at $1.74. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is down over 14% at $1.38. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 8% at $4.31. Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is down over 8% at $2.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is down over 7% at $170.02. Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is down over 7% at $3.27. Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is down over 6% at $5.89. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is down over 5% at $4.50.



