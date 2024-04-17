LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices decreased for the eleventh successive month in March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.
The producer price index fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in March, though slower than the 2.5 percent decrease in the previous month.
The downward trend was largely driven by a 6.5 percent decline in prices for intermediate goods. Meanwhile, costs for energy goods rose 0.7 percent.
Excluding the energy group, producer prices decreased 1.9 percent annually in March versus a 2.4 percent decline in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in March after a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month.
