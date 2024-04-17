

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Starting this summer, thousands of young people will once again travel around Europe by train for free by taking advantage the latest call of the DiscoverEU program. Tuesday, during the European Youth Week buzzing with activities, the European Commission launched the latest DiscoverEU application round. It will end on April 30.



In total, 35,500 travel passes are available. To get one, young people born between 1 July 2005 and 30 June 2006 can do a quiz with five questions about the EU and one additional question on the European Youth Portal. Successful applicants will get a free rail pass to travel in Europe for up to 30 days between 2024 July 1 and 2025 September 30.



The call is open to applicants from the European Union and countries associated to the Erasmus+ program including Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Turkey. Ticket holders can plan their own routes or be inspired by existing ones. For example, they can discover a route launched last year, which focuses on cities and places making the European Union 'beautiful, sustainable and inclusive'.



Participants can also benefit from the DiscoverEU Culture Route an initiative of the 2022 European Year of Youth that combines various cultural destinations including architecture, music, fine art, theater, fashion and design. Participants can visit the European Capitals of Culture which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, European Heritage Label sites, or Access City Award label locations.



DiscoverEU participants will also receive a discount card with more than 40,000 discount possibilities on public transport, culture, accommodation, food, sports and other services in eligible countries. Additionally, Erasmus+ National Agencies organize pre-departure information meetings, and national agencies across all Erasmus+ countries prepare DiscoverEU Meet-ups and learning programs.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken