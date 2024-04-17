Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
17.04.24
18:26 Uhr
3,389 Euro
+0,008
+0,24 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3693,39519:33
3,3653,39319:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2024 | 17:42
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.

The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2023 of € 15.0 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of € 9.8 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 25 April 2024. As of 19 April 2024, the shares trade ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM decided to adopt the Remuneration policy for the Board of Management and Supervisory Board and appointed PriceWaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for the fiscal years 2025 through 2028. In addition, after having informed the AGM of its intention thereof, the Supervisory Board confirmed the reappointments of Mr Farwerck (CEO), Mr Figee (CFO), Ms Garssen (Chief People Officer) and Ms Snoep (Chief Consumer Market) to the Board of Management, for a period of four years, up to and including the AGM to be held in 2028.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: No
Topic: KPN AGM approves all agenda items
17/04/2024; 17:30h
KPN-N


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.