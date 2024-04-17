Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake of nearly 78% in Proionic, a leading start-up in the production and development of ionic liquids, which are key components for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. With this acquisition, Arkema completes its broad range of solutions and consolidates its position as a key player in materials regardless of battery technologies.

Founded by Dr. Roland Kalb in 2004 in Graz, Austria, Proionic is a pioneering start-up and world leader in the field of ionic liquids, with innovative and competitive proprietary technologies for both their synthesis and recycling.

Combining electrical conductivity and non-flammability, these ionic liquids are key components in the formulation of electrolytes for the next generation of solid batteries, and can even be used, in gel form, to make flexible batteries. With this acquisition, Arkema is preparing for the next technological developments and consolidating its position as a key player in supporting its customers in the battery ecosystem, regardless of the technologies. The Group has an unrivalled range of high value-added materials that improve the performance of today's batteries, particularly in terms of energy density, safety, temperature resistance and cooling system performance.

Moreover, thanks to their high dissolving power and low volatility, ionic liquids are enjoying strong growth in biomass processing, the conversion of cellulose into textile fibers, and the processing of metals without volatile organic compounds, in perfect alignment with Arkema's strategy of offering innovative and sustainable solutions.

Positioned in these markets with high growth potential and with sales of around €2.5 million in 2023, Proionic will benefit from significant technological and commercial synergies with Arkema, which will enable to greatly accelerate its development in the coming years.

"With Proionic, Arkema continues to enrich its unique portfolio of differentiating technologies, and strengthens its position as the partner of choice for co-developing the safer, more efficient and more sustainable batteries of the future. We are delighted to welcome Proionic's teams to this great adventure," says Armand Ajdari, Arkema's Chief Technology Officer.

