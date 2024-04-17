

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$252 million, or -$1.41 per share. This compares with -$231 million, or -$1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$145 million or -$0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $2.60 billion from $2.67 billion last year.



Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$252 Mln. vs. -$231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.41 vs. -$1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.



