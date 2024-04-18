

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) said that it granted Bob Jornayvaz, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, a temporary medical leave of absence, as he recovers from his previously announced injury.



In connection with Jornayvaz's leave of absence, the Board has appointed Matt Preston, Intrepid's current Chief Financial Officer, as acting principal executive officer. Intrepid's co-founder, Hugh Harvey, has been appointed as a Class III Director.



The Board has also temporarily delegated all responsibilities of the Chairman of the Board to Barth Whitham, Intrepid's Lead Director.



Last week, Intrepid Potash announced that its Chief Executive officer, Bob Jornayvaz, was involved in an accident during the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and was undergoing treatment.



