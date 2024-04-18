

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade data from Switzerland and the current account from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Switzerland's customs office is slated to release foreign trade data for March.



In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association publishes new car registrations data for March. Sales had increased 10.1 percent on a yearly basis in February.



Also, industrial confidence survey results are due from Norway.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue Eurozone current account data for February. The current account balance is forecast to post a surplus of EUR 45.2 billion compared to a EUR 39.4 billion surplus in January.



At 5.00 am ET, construction output figures are due from the euro area.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken