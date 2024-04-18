Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 930290 | ISIN: CH0011108872 | Ticker-Symbol: M1H
Lang & Schwarz
18.04.24
07:54 Uhr
266,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,19 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOBIMO HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOBIMO HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
264,00268,0007:54
Dow Jones News
18.04.2024 | 07:31
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Markets Day: Mobimo offers deeper insights into key projects and pipeline

DJ Capital Markets Day: Mobimo offers deeper insights into key projects and pipeline 

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Real Estate 
Capital Markets Day: Mobimo offers deeper insights into key projects and pipeline 
2024-04-18 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Capital Markets Day: Mobimo offers deeper insights into key projects and pipeline 
 
Lucerne, 18 April 2024 - Mobimo is welcoming investors, analysts, representatives of lenders and members of the media 
to its Capital Markets Day in Zurich today. The company's six-member Executive Board will provide deeper insights into 
key projects and the project pipeline. 
To begin the event, Daniel Ducrey, CEO of Mobimo, will give a summary of Mobimo's three strategic pillars: increasing 
rental income, securing development profits and protecting equity. "In recent years, we have operated successfully 
along these strategic priorities, and we have the necessary pipeline of projects to achieve our goals in the coming 
years", explains Ducrey. 
In terms of the company's own investment portfolio, Mobimo is about to start construction on the next stage of 
development on the Torfeld Süd site in Aarau ("Aeschbachquartier"). An investment volume of around CHF 68 million is 
enabling a timber construction building with 76 units for families and another residential building with 50 smaller 
units to be built on the site of an existing property on Site 3 by mid-2026. 
Lausanne, Quartier du Flon: "Hidden Champion" of Mobimo's portfolio 
One of Mobimo's core areas of expertise is how to develop sites into vibrant urban spaces with a variety of purposes. 
Over the last few decades, the Quartier du Flon in Lausanne has developed from a goods handling centre into one of the 
most fashionable shopping and nightlife districts that is known far beyond the region. According to Gerhard Demmelmair, 
Head of Portfolio & Transactions, around CHF 115 million has been invested in the development there since 2012. The 
Quartier du Flon sees over 7.5 million visitors a year. 
Condominium projects: a large number in the pipeline 
In addition to the condominium project already under construction in Oberägeri ("Edenblick"), four further projects are 
currently planned up until the end of 2026. Jörg Brunner, CFO, explains, that Mobimo's accounting policy is based on 
the percentage of completion methodology. Therefore, income and profits from condominium projects will be spread over 
the next few years. Provided that the projects are realised on time. Delays in obtaining building permits or in the 
progress of construction or sales can lead to postponements to later years. Mobimo is currently estimating that the 
current pipeline can be financed without additional equity. 
Marco Tondel, Head of Development & Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), will show Mobimo's approach to grey energy in 
construction projects, using the example of the successful conversion project on Talwiesenstrasse ("Tiergarten") in 
Zurich to explain. Christoph Egli, Head of Property Management, will present how Mobimo has been able to achieve 
significant efficiency gains thanks to the digitalisation of property management. 
Medium-term outlook: positive developments expected 
Daniel Ducrey will give a generally favourable outlook for the future. He says, "Until the end of the 2026 financial 
year, we are currently assuming average growth in rental income of around 2% p.a., driven by the projects currently in 
the pipeline for the investment portfolio. Provided that the condominium projects run as planned, slightly higher 
contributions from the development business can be expected over the next few years. On a multi-year average, we 
consider an annual profit contribution of slightly over CHF 20 million to be realistic." Despite the recent fall in 
interest rates, Mobimo anticipates that financing costs will rise over the next few years. "Mobimo will continue to 
pursue an attractive dividend policy," says Ducrey. 
Under guidance from Vinzenz Manser, Head of Realisation, the Capital Markets Day will be rounded off with a tour of two 
Mobimo residential construction projects in Zurich that were completed last year. 
 
Presentations for download 
The presentations for today's Capital Markets Day are available for download at https://www.mobimo.ch/en/investors/ 
capitalmarketsday. 
 
Upcoming events: 
 2 August 2024: Publication of 2024 half-year results 
 
If you have any queries, please contact: 
Contact for analysts and investors: 
Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations 
ir@mobimo.ch 
+41 44 397 11 97 
Contact for media: 
Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication 
medien@mobimo.ch 
+41 44 397 11 86 
www.mobimo.ch 
 
About Mobimo: 
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo 
Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and 
commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. 
The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are 
characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen 
its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for 
third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1883127 2024-04-18 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.