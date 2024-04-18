

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L), a British business services group, Thursday reported revenue of 1.270 billion pounds for the first quarter, 0.9 percent higher than 1.259 billion pounds in the comparable quarter last year.



At constant exchange rates, revenue grew 4.9 percent year over to 1.294 billion pounds, while organic revenue growth was 3.1 percent.



'As the year proceeds, we look forward to continued progress, driven by our focus on North America growth and the Terminix integration plan, which is in the advanced stages of preparation for the first full branch integrations commencing mid-year,' commented Andy Ransom, Chief Executive of Rentokil Initial.



