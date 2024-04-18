

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that Sukari gold production was 104,821 ounce in the first quarter of 2024, a 1% decrease from the prior year. Quarterly gold sales were 92,494 ounce from the Sukari Gold Mine.



Production guidance range for 2024 remains 470,000 to 500,000 ounces.



Gold sales for the first quarter were 92,494 ounce, a 14% decrease from the previous year. Revenues were US$191.0 million, a 7% decrease year-over-year, hurt by lower gold sales partially offset by a higher realised gold price.



Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced over 5.7 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life to 2035.



