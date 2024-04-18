

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) issued a trading update for quarter ended 31 March 2024. Third quarter Group like-for-like Net Gaming Revenue or NGR was up 6% to 182.3 million pounds, with both the venues and digital channels growing by 6% on a LFL basis.



The Rank Group said performance has continued to improve in April, and it expects LFL operating profit for the year ending 30 June 2024 to be in line with the Group's expectations.



The Rank Group has entered an agreement to sell its holding in Passion Gaming, an Indian online rummy business, for a nominal consideration. The disposal is anticipated to complete in the coming weeks.



The Rank Group will announce its preliminary results for the 12 months ending 30 June 2024 on 15 August 2024.



