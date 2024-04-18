

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L), a British home furnishings retailer, on Thursday posted a rise in total sales for the third-quarter, due to higher volumes, despite softer levels of demand and a volatile market.



Nick Wilkinson, CEO of Dunelm, said: 'We have delivered a resilient performance in Q3, with continued volume-based sales growth through a period of more challenging and volatile market conditions. Whilst discretionary spend remains under pressure, our relevant and attractive product offer continues to resonate with customers as they shop across our broad ranges to find quality and value for all areas of the home.'



For the third-quarter, the retailer reported total sales of 435 million pounds, higher than 423.3 million pounds, recorded for the same period last year.



Digital sales percentage of the total sales was 37 percent, compared with previous year's 36 percent. Digital sales include home delivery, Click & Collect, and tablet-based sales in stores.



For the year-to-date period, the Group posted total sales of 1.307 billion pounds, up 4 percent from previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Dunelm expects its profit before tax to be broadly in line with market expectation of 202 million pounds, with a range of 200 million pounds to 205 million pounds.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken