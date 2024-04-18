

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), an engineering services provider, said on Thursday that the U.K. Ministry of Defence or MOD has chosen the company as a prime supplier of cutting-edge cyber security solutions.



The Digital and IT Professional Services or DIPS framework, procured with assistance from the Crown Commercial Service or CCS, has a potential value of $1.52 billion and will run until November 2027.



Under the DIPS framework, Jacobs and its specialist suppliers will provide maintenance, design, and support of secure system architecture, cryptographic systems and security, including testing and evaluation of technical and non-technical security features.



Jacobs will also provide deep technical delivery capabilities, strategic insight and thought leadership that will help the MOD to deliver its most complicated digital and information technology programs.



