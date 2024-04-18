

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen slid to an 8-day low of 164.90 against the euro and a 3-day low of 91.51 against the NZ dollar, from early highs of 164.36 and 91.19, respectively.



The yen edged down to 192.51 against the pound, from an early high of 191.91.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 154.38 and 169.70 from an early 2-day highs of 153.96 and 169.17, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canada dollars, the yen slipped to 99.56 and 112.25 from early highs of 99.20 and 111.91, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 92.00 against the kiwi, 164.00 against the pound, 156.00 against the greenback, 171.00 against the franc, 101.00 against the aussie and 113.00 against the loonie.



