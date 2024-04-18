

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The head of the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees briefed the UN Security Council in New York as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, telling ambassadors that life-saving deliveries are being blocked by Israel as part of an 'insidious campaign' to push it out of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.



UNRWA is the backbone of the aid effort in support of more than two million Gazans displaced and battered by war, said Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA.



A man-made famine is tightening its grip but UNRWA is being denied permission to delivery enough life-saving aid, the UNRWA chief told the Security Council.



He noted that 178 UNRWA workers have been killed and 160 premises destroyed or damaged, killing more than 400 Gazans.



Lazzarini demanded an independent investigation into the blatant disregard for protection of humanitarian workers during the conflict.



More than 33,000 were killed - mostly women and children - and around 76,000 others injured in the six months old war in Gaza.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken