

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At a meeting convened by the U.S. Department of Transportation to coordinate on supply chain issues and discuss ongoing efforts by the Biden Administration to mitigate any potential disruptions caused by the temporary suspension of traffic at the Port of Baltimore and challenges in the Red Sea, the port industry representatives said that there are currently no capacity concerns as vessel traffic is temporarily re-routed from Baltimore.



Ocean carriers agreed with ports that cargo continues to move smoothly on the East Coast, and diversions to other east coast ports continues to work well.



Ocean carriers stated there have been few changes due to the attacks by Houthi militants against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, and goods continue to move around Africa to avoid disruptions in the Middle East.



DOT leaders noted the effective coordination among supply chain stakeholders in the wake of the bridge collapse in Baltimore. The Department also highlighted the Army Corps of Engineers' plans to reopen shipping channels to the Port of Baltimore in the coming weeks.



Leaders from ports, trucking, labor, and industry sectors took part in the meeting.



The traffic of ships has been blocked through Baltimore ship channel after a huge cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month. Six people died as the landmark bridge collapsed.



The Port of Baltimore remains closed, raising concerns it will affect the local economy, strain supply chains and delay deliveries along the US East Coast.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken