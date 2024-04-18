Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran to Execute Company's In-licensing Growth Strategy in the Areas of Cancer and GI Supportive Care

Catherine Miller Collis was instrumental in bringing about Jaguar's recent in-license agreement for FDA-approved Gelclair®, a protective gel for management of oral mucositis, a common, painful, and debilitating cancer treatment-related side effect

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that it has appointed biopharmaceutical industry veteran Catherine Miller Collis to the role of Senior Vice President of Growth Strategy.

"Cathy Collis was instrumental in bringing about the Gelclair in-license agreement. She is a results-oriented commercial leader with more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, and we are thrilled she has joined Jaguar's team in the important role of Senior Vice President of Growth Strategy," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "We are confident that her extensive commercial and business development experience will prove invaluable as we continue to evolve and execute our in-licensing growth strategy in the areas of cancer and GI supportive care, initiate the commercial launch of Gelclair, and focus on our ongoing mission to serve patients in need around the globe."

"I am very happy to have joined the Jaguar team and to have helped add Gelclair to the company's suite of FDA-approved prescription products," Collis said. "Cancer is chaotic, because patients feel a loss of control - over their life, their treatment, and their supportive care needs. We can help cancer patients by giving them a supportive care product for oral mucositis that provides soothing pain relief without numbing and is effective and safe. I look forward to helping Jaguar identify, in-license, and commercially launch additional products for significant unmet supportive care needs for complex disease states like cancer."

"We are expanding our footprint beyond HIV-related supportive care to include cancer-related supportive care, and the in-license of Gelclair is a first building block while we await the forthcoming results from our pivotal Phase 3 OnTarget trial of crofelemer for cancer therapy-related diarrhea, an indication we also refer to as chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) - which includes symptoms such as unpredictable and/or chronic debilitating diarrhea and GI urgency," Conte added. "We live in the age targeted therapies, and thanks to these amazing drugs patients are living longer - 5, 10, 20 years. Targeted therapies often lead to more severe side effects, however, and people with cancer want to live, not just survive."

Catherine Miller Collis previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Vibrant Gastro, a company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. She has a track record of envisioning and overseeing innovative commercial strategies to deliver sales targets, secure access, and manage P&L goals. Collis has launched multiple blockbuster brands in the US, EU, China, and Japan, in specialty and rare disease areas such as CNS/neurology, GI, women's health, cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and hospital/acute pain. She began her career at Merck as an Associate Director/Marketing, before moving to Novartis Consumer Health in 2004, where she served as Director, New Products and Associate Director/Brand Marketing. In 2010, Collis joined Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as Vice President Global Marketing and Senior Director, Marketing Strategy/Brand Management. In 2019, she moved to Vertex Pharmaceuticals as VP Global Marketing and in 2021 joined Zealand Pharma as Vice President, US Sales and Marketing. Collis graduated from Douglass College, Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

About Gelclair®

INDICATIONS

GELCLAIR® has a mechanical action indicated for the management of pain and relief of pain by adhering to the mucosal surface of the mouth, soothing oral lesions of various etiologies, including oral mucositis/stomatitis (may be caused by chemotherapy or radiation therapy), irritation due to oral surgery, traumatic ulcers caused by braces or ill-fitting dentures, or disease. Also, indicated for diffuse aphthous ulcers.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use GELCLAIR if there is a known or suspected hypersensitivity to any of its ingredients.

No adverse effects have been reported in clinical trials, although postmarketing reports have included infrequent complaints of burning sensation in the mouth.

If GELCLAIR is swallowed accidentally, no adverse effects are anticipated.

If no improvement is seen within 7 days, a physician should be consulted.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription medical products to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch, call 1-855-273-0468 or fill-in the form at this link.

Please see full Prescribing Information at:

https://gelclair.com/assets/Gelclair_PI_Decemeber_2021.pdf

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar will identify, in-license, and commercially launch additional products for significant unmet supportive care needs for complex disease states like cancer, and the expectation that the results of the pivotal Phase 3 OnTarget trial are forthcoming. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

