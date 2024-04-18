WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) reported that its first quarter net earnings increased to $29.1 million from $19.4 million, last year. Earnings per share increased 50% to $0.99, up from $0.66 in the comparable prior year quarter. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
First quarter total sales were $196.3 million, 23% higher than the prior year's $159.1 million. Analysts on average had estimated $182.26 million in revenue.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX