

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) reported that its first quarter net earnings increased to $29.1 million from $19.4 million, last year. Earnings per share increased 50% to $0.99, up from $0.66 in the comparable prior year quarter. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter total sales were $196.3 million, 23% higher than the prior year's $159.1 million. Analysts on average had estimated $182.26 million in revenue.



