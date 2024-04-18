TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota announced 2025 Toyota Camrys are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in late spring 2024 with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price or MSRP of $28,400. The 2025 Toyota Camry pairs the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System with a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and has a standard 225 net-combined horsepower on Front-Wheel Drive. Camry also has an electronically controlled Continuous Variable Transmission.
The Toyota Camry, for the first time on a hybrid, offers available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive across all four grades: LE, SE, XLE and XSE. The Toyota Camry comes standard with Blind Spot Monitor. It also has Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.
