

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM), Thursday announced the launch of vehicle-to-home or V2H bidirectional charging technology for residential customers, providing power from a compatible GM EV to their homes.



Initially, V2H bundle will consist of necessary equipment to enable the transfer of energy between a customer's compatible EV and a properly equipped home, the company stated.



GM's 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV First Edition RST2 will be the first model to be equipped with V2H bidirectional charging technology, which will be later introduced across its retail portfolio of Ultium-based EVs by model year 2026.



