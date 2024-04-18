Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
Tradegate
18.04.24
13:13 Uhr
0,635 Euro
+0,011
+1,76 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
18.04.2024 | 17:00
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q1 2024 results

OSLO, Norway, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its first quarter 2024 results on 25 April 2024.

The presentation will be broadcast as an audiocast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20240425_20

Time and date: Thursday, 25 April 2024 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

Media contact:
Hanne Rolén, mob:?47 99 00 25 71, email: hanne.rolen@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture--presentation-of-q1-2024-results,c3963920

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/q1,c3290757

Q1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-presentation-of-q1-2024-results-302121090.html

