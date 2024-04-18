Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: A1W4U6 | ISIN: US42727E1038 | Ticker-Symbol: LGC
Frankfurt
18.04.24
08:01 Uhr
2,360 Euro
-0,060
-2,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.04.2024 | 20:02
Heritage Global Inc. to Attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Heritage Global's CEO, Ross Dove, will be leading a "Top Tier Track" Q&A session on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The Q&A, featuring Maj Soueidan from GeoInvesting.com, promises to offer valuable insights into Heritage Global's vision, strategies, and unique positioning in the market. Additionally, Heritage Global will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024, providing attendees with an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with the company's leadership.

Reflecting on the upcoming showcase, Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global, commented, "We're thrilled to be participating in the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024. This event serves as an ideal platform for us to connect with investors, share our compelling story, and highlight the strengths that set Heritage Global apart in the industry."

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024
Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50116

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Heritage Global, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Heritage Global Inc. ("HG")

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, and charged-off account receivable portfolios through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Investor Relations:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203/972.9200
InvestorRelations@hginc.com

SOURCE: Heritage Global, Inc. via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
