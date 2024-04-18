

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in New York City has recently reported an alarming increase in the number of human leptospirosis cases.



Leptospirosis is a dangerous disease that is transmitted through rat urine and can cause severe health problems, including liver damage and kidney failure, if left untreated.



According to the report, there have been six cases of leptospirosis this year, which is significantly higher than the average of three cases per year recorded in the past two decades. The cases are mainly linked to contact with items contaminated by rat urine, with the Norway rat being the predominant rodent species in the city.



The majority of the infected individuals were males ranging from 20 to 80 years old, and the Bronx had the highest number of cases, followed by Manhattan. The affected individuals had previously been exposed to rat urine through residential or occupational activities, such as soil, water, or contaminated materials like trash bags or food waste bins. Health officials have stated that human-to-human transmission of leptospirosis is rare.



Mayor Eric Adams has emphasized the importance of removing plastic bags from streets to deter rodents, as plastic bags tend to attract rats. The city is now transitioning to using trash containers instead of leaving out plastic bags. To prevent the spread of leptospirosis, Deputy Mayor Williams-Isom has advised individuals handling numerous plastic bags to wear gloves.



Symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, jaundice, and rash. The incubation period ranges from two to 30 days, and untreated cases can lead to kidney failure, meningitis, liver damage, and respiratory issues.



However, antibiotics have proven to be effective in treating leptospirosis, and individuals experiencing symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken