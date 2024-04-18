

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rabies cases in raccoons have been rising in Maryland, prompting health officials to take immediate action.



Recently, raccoons in Prince George's County, Somerset County, and Anne Arundel County have tested positive for rabies, a life-threatening disease transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal.



According to Mayo Clinic, the initial symptoms of rabies are similar to the flu. Later, the symptoms start showing signs of fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, agitation, confusion, excessive salivation, hallucinations, and partial paralysis.



Dr. Matthew D. Levy, Prince George's County Health Officer, said, 'The best way to prevent exposure to rabies is to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and ensure household pets are vaccinated for rabies. Community members should report unusual animal behavior and avoid handling or feeding unknown animals in their community.'



Further, the health officials advised vaccinating pets and livestock, keeping garbage covered to avoid wildlife's attention, and instructing children to immediately inform adults about scratches by any animal.



The officials said that the person, exposed to the saliva of an infected animal, could be cured by taking four doses of rabies vaccine over 14 days.



Notably, every year 900 Marylanders receive rabies vaccination.



