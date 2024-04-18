

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Reports recently released a comprehensive investigation that raised alarming concerns about the safety of common fruits and vegetables we consume daily. The investigation, which is the most extensive analysis conducted by Consumer Reports to date, has highlighted that harmful pesticides are widely present in our food system.



The study conducted by Consumer Reports examined seven years of data from the Department of Agriculture, which annually tests a variety of conventional and organic produce grown in or imported to the U.S. for pesticide residues. The investigation evaluated 59 popular fruits and vegetables, including fresh, canned, dried, or frozen varieties.



The results have indicated that approximately 20% of the evaluated foods such as bell peppers, blueberries, green beans, potatoes, and strawberries, carry significant pesticide risks. Furthermore, the study has identified that imported produce, particularly from Mexico, showed higher chances of having harmful pesticide residues.



James E. Rogers, Ph.D., head of food safety initiatives at Consumer Reports, has emphasized the need for increased vigilance and regulatory measures in light of the report's findings. While the exact health risks of chronic pesticide exposure remain uncertain, studies suggest a correlation between pesticides and elevated risks of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson's disease, and other health issues. Vulnerable groups like farmworkers and their families are at higher risk, with potential consequences on pregnancy and childhood development.



