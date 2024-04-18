

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Huawei has launched its new flagship Pura 70 series line-up, replacing the 'P series' launched in 2012, in an attempt to challenge Apple (AAPL) in China.



The line-up with sleek design and advanced camera is available in four models - Pura 70 priced at 5,499 yuan, Pura 70 Pro at 6,499 yuan, Pura 70 Pro Plus at 7,999 yuan, and Pura 70 Ultra at 9,999 yuan.



The base model comes with an LTPO OLED display, a 4,900mAh battery, and 12GB of RAM with up to 1TB of storage, whereas the Pro model features a 5,050mAh and a 50MP main camera sensor with XD Motion engine for capturing fast-moving subjects.



Of the four, Ultra model stands out due to its 6.8-inch OLED panel, 5200mAh battery, and retractable main camera which can capture clear images even at the speed of 300 km/h, the company claims.



However, the common features seen among all the models are 1.5K OLED screen, 13MP selfie camera, IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensors, and Harmony OS 4.2, Huawei's proprietary operating system released in 2019.



The Shenzhen-based company informed that the Pura 70 Ultra and Pura 70 Pro are currently available in the stores for sale, whereas the Pura 70 Pro Plus and Pura 70 will be available starting April 22.



Further, the smartphone maker stated that the Ultra models are powered by the high-end Kirin 9010 chipset, a successor to the Kirin 9000s which was utilized in the Mate 60 series.



Initially, when the chipset was launched, it raised concerns of the U.S. administration, following which Huawei was prohibited from accessing such innovative American technology.



The Chinese company faced several losses due to the sanctions, but made a comeback with the launch of Mate 60 smartphones in August 2023.



According to Counterpoint Research, Huawei's shipment rose 64 percent in China during the first six weeks of 2024, while Apple iPhone sales dropped 24 percent during the same period.



