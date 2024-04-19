CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its first quarter revenue dropped 31% to US$2.97 billion, from the previous year.
Quarterly production was 44.9 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe down 4% from the prior year.
Sales volume for the first quarter were 45.9 MMboe, down 9% from the previous year.
Production guidance for the full year 2024 remained at 185 MMboe -195 MMboe.
The company said it continues to deliver on itsstrategy to thrive through the energy transition and we published its Climate Transition Action Plan and 2023 Progress Report in February.
