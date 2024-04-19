

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 1-month lows of 1.6683 against the euro and 97.78 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6573 and 99.27, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to more than a 5-month low of 0.6362, more than a 2-month low of 0.8782 and a 2-day low of 1.0859 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6420, 0.8837 and 1.0874, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the greenback, 0.86 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



