

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.9012 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day low of 0.9127.



Against the euro, the pound and the yen, the franc advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 0.9566, nearly a 2-month high of 1.1171 and nearly a 1-month high of 170.72 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.9707, 1.1342 and 169.46, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.88 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound and 172.00 against the yen.



