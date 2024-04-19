Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
München
19.04.24
08:14 Uhr
9,760 Euro
-0,090
-0,91 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.04.2024 | 10:10
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - March 2024

First quarter 2024

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,268 (3,589), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of nine percent, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates. The reduction is primarily a result of a weaker market and lower freight rates and volumes in the Group's Air & Sea freight forwarding operations.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 180 (217), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.5 (6.0) percent.
  • During the period, one-off items of MSEK -26 (-67) where charged to operating result. These mainly referred to acquisition costs.
  • Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 32 (77), corresponding to SEK 0.89 (2.16) per share.
  • Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions increased to MSEK 641 (512). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 121 (512).
  • Cash conversion increased to 137 (122) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.
  • In February 2024, Elanders acquired almost 90 percent of the shares in the British company Bishopsgate Newco Ltd. During 2023, Bishopsgate had net sales of MGBP 27 with very good profitability.
  • After the balance sheet date, the remaining 20 percent of the shares in the American company Bergen Logistics were acquired for a purchase price of MUSD 47. Since Bergen was acquired in November 2021, the company has had a growth of approximately 60 percent with very good profitability.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.comor requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson
Acting Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 37 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CET on 19 April 2024.

Attachment

  • 2024-04-19 Elanders Press release Q1 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fbd7c0de-ae88-4b40-8324-e03060bd811c)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.