

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output decreased for the first time in five months in February, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.



Construction production declined 3.9 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 3.0 percent increase in the previous month.



The annual growth in construction output moderated a 9-month low of 5.9 percent in February from 13.3 percent a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased at a slower rate of 10.2 percent a year, versus a 17.3 percent surge in January.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken