

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK), a Japanese auto major, announced on Friday that it has revised down its annual guidance, citing a decrease in sales volume, various cost reliefs made to suppliers to mitigate inflation, and other factors.



For the full-year to March 31, the company now expects profit of 370 billion yen against its previous outlook of 390 billion yen.



Operating profit is now projected to be at 530 billion yen, lesser than the previous expectations of 620 billion yen.



Nissan now expects net revenue of 12.600 trillion yen against its previous guidance of 13 trillion yen.



The automobile company has lowered its sales volume guidance to 3.44 million units from 3.55 million units.



