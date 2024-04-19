

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded notably lower on Friday as investors reacted to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Iran downplaying Israel's retaliatory attack.



In economic releases, Germany's producer prices continued to decline in March, though at the slowest pace in nine months, data published by Destatis showed.



Producer prices registered an annual decrease of 2.9 percent after declining 4.1 percent in January. Prices have been falling since July 2023.



The overall decline in March was largely due to lower energy prices, which fell 7.0 percent from last year.



Month-on-month, producer prices rebounded 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.4 percent decrease in February.



The benchmark DAX was down 144 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,693 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken