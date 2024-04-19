

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. media reported quoting Biden administration officials that Israel carried out a missile attack targeting Iran in retaliation for massive missile strikes last week.



CNN and CBS News say the U.S. officials did not provide any information about the location or extent of the strike.



Iranian media reported explosions near an airport and army base in the central province of Isfahan in the early hours of Friday.



Iranian government and state broadcaster IRIB tried to play down the impact of the attack and published footage of calm scenes in the region.



The limited Israeli strikes in a region, where Iran's many nuclear facilities are located, sent oil and gold prices up.



Nuclear facilities in the area are reportedly secure, and the United Nations nuclear watchdog confirmed it.



'IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to Iran's nuclear sites. Director General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely,' the agency wrote on X Friday.



Iran's controversial Natanz underground uranium enrichment site is situated in Isfahan.



The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called on Iran, Israel and their allies for restraint, and to refrain from further escalation.



Israel's war cabinet has been mulling their response to the unprecedented attack by Iran in the past weekend. Iran had launched more than 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles from its territory toward Israel in retaliation for a strike on its consulate in Syria earlier this month.



The United States had already made it clear that if Israel plans any retaliatory attacks on Iran, it will not participate in it.



President Joe Biden said Washington does not seek a war with Iran, or a wider war in the Middle East.



