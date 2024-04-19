WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $480 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $535 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $480 Mln. vs. $535 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.78 last year.
