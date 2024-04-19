WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States foiled another attempt for Palestinian statehood at the United Nations by casting a veto at the Security Council.
With 12 members voting in favour and a lone U.S. vote against, with two abstentions, the Council did not adopt a draft resolution that would have recommended the General Assembly to hold a vote with the broader UN membership to allow Palestine to join as a full UN Member State.
For a draft resolution to pass, the Council must have at least nine members in favour and none of its permanent members - China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States - using their veto power.
Amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Palestine had submitted a request to the Secretary-General, asking that a 2011 request to become a UN Member State be reconsidered.
In 2011, the Security Council considered the request but was not able to find unity in sending a recommendation to the General Assembly.
Earlier this month, the Security Council sent the latest request to its Committee on the Admission of Member States.
Palestine has been a Permanent Observer at the UN since 2012, but not granted statehood at the United Nations.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX