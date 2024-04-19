

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Escalating geopolitical tensions and hawkish signals from Fed officials exacerbated the negative sentiment triggered by disappointments on the earnings side.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. European benchmarks are trading mostly in the red zone. Asian shares finished with deep losses.



Dollar Index edged down after an early surge. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices eased after an initial spike triggered by the geopolitical flare-up in the Middle East. Gold edged lower after safe haven demand lifted sentiment earlier in the trade. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 37,670.10, down 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 4,987.90, down 0.46% Germany's DAX at 17,692.75, down 0.89% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,825.26, down 0.66% France's CAC 40 at 7,992.83, down 0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,907.55, down 0.59% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,090.50, down 2.53% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,567.30, down 0.98% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,065.26, down 0.29% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,224.14, down 0.99%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0648, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.2435, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 154.53, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6410, down 0.16% USD/CAD at 1.3770, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 106.09, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.577%, down 1.55% Germany at 2.4510%, down 1.68% France at 2.966%, down 1.17% U.K. at 4.2740%, up 0.00% Japan at 0.841%, up 0.72%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $86.60, down 0.59%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $82.28, down 0.54%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,395.50, down 0.10%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,639.09, up 4.70% Ethereum at $3,090.49, up 2.68% BNB at $558.82, up 2.76% Solana at $143.85, up 8.50% XRP at $0.4988, up 1.70%.



