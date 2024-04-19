

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earnings reports might get special attention on Friday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading in negative territory.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 57.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 59.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq slid 81.87 points or 0.5 percent to 15,601.50, while the S&P 500 dipped 11.09 points or 0.2 percent to 5,011.12. The narrower Dow bucked the downtrend, inching up 22.07 points or 0.1 percent to 37,775.38.



On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 758, and the U.S. rig count was 617.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee to participate in moderated question-and-answer session before the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) Annual Conference.



Asian stocks sank on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.29 percent to 3,065.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.99 percent to 16,224.14.



Japanese markets slumped. The Nikkei average plunged 2.66 percent to 37,068.35, while the broader Topix index settled 1.91 percent lower at 2,626.32.



Australian stocks declined to reach a two-month low amidst geopolitical tensions. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 0.98 percent to 7,567.30, with tech and property stocks leading losses. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 1.03 percent at 7,817.40.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 14.80 points or 0.18 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 126.03 points or 0.71 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 39.71 points or 0.50 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 22.12 points or 0.20 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.42 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

